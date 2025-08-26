Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to $815M, Maryland ticket wins $500K

article

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $815 million, making it the seventh-largest prize in game history. Two tickets, sold in Georgia and Texas, won $1 million each after matching all five white balls. One ticket in Maryland won $500,000 prize in Double Play drawing.



The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $815 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night, making it the seventh-largest prize in the game's history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $367.9 million.

What we know:

The jackpot rolled on Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers. However, two tickets in Georgia and Texas won $1 million each after matching all five white balls.

Lucky in Maryland

Additionally, a ticket in Maryland won a $500,000 prize in the Double Play drawing, which is a $1 add-on feature for Powerball tickets. The prize was won after matching all five black balls.

What's next:

Wednesday's drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025. If a player wins, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize or a lump sum payment. The annuitized prize is paid out with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $815 Million (est) – Aug. 27, 2025 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

Unclaimed tickets

Two Powerball players in Prince George’s County won $500,000 each in the Double Play drawing on Aug. 20.

$500,000 ticket sold Aug. 12 at Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road, Landover (unclaimed as of Aug. 25)

$500,000 ticket sold Aug. 17 at A-1 Laundromat, 6818 Riverdale Road, Riverdale (unclaimed as of Aug. 25)