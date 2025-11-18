Dick Cheney funeral: When is it, what time, how to watch & more

The funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney will take place in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.

What time is Dick Cheney's funeral?

Cheney's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Where will Dick Cheney's funeral be held?

Cheney's funeral will be at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

How to watch Dick Cheney's funeral?

Cheney's funeral will be carried live on FOX LOCAL, fox5dc.com and on FOX 5 DC's YouTube page.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download. FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.

Who is Dick Cheney?

Cheney, a forceful conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents in U.S. history, and a key architect of the Iraq War, was 84 when he died earlier this month from complications of pneumonia and heart and vascular disease.

Cheney led the military as defense secretary during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush, then returned to public office as vice president under his son, George W. Bush.

He was, in effect, the chief operating officer of George W. Bush’s presidency, often steering key decisions and shaping policy on issues vital to the president and to himself. He did so while battling decades of heart disease and, after leaving office, undergoing a heart transplant.

Cheney consistently defended sweeping surveillance, detention and interrogation tactics used after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Bush called Cheney a "decent, honorable man" and said his death was "a loss to the nation."

How long are flags at half staff for Dick Cheney?

Flags are currently at half-staff and will be until Cheney's funeral on November 20.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, flags are lowered to half-staff from the day of his death, which was November 3, until the day of his interment on November 20. On Thursday, flags will be returned to full-staff at sunset.