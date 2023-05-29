"DG4" falls from their Dulles Greenway nest

One of the beloved Dulles Greenway bald eagles fell from their nest overnight but is already on the mend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to Dulles Greenway's Public & Customer Relations Manager, Terry Hoffman, a portion of the nest collapsed at 4:11 PM on Sunday and at about 12:58 am, "DG4" fell along with another part of the nest.

Personnel were able to rescue "DG4" Monday morning at around 7:53 am and sent the bird off to be examined. The man in the video below is Billy Rios from Owl Moon Raptor Center and the video was provided by Liz Len, a Dulles Greenway eagle cam volunteer - according to Hoffman.