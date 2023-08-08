Detectives identify man killed in Southeast DC double shooting

Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting that took place in broad daylight in Southeast D.C. over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, police responded to the 100 block of Wilmington Place around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and EMS also responded and found that one of the victims had no signs consistent with life. That victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he was later identified as 32-year-old Kevin James of Southeast.

The remaining victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police are continuing to search for suspects. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with tips.