Details released on how students will be graded during distance learning

FOX 5 is learning new details on how students will be graded now that classes have moved online.

A directive went out to middle and high school teachers in Montgomery County not to give students a lower grade for the quarter than they had before schools closed on March 13.

Teachers have also been told to do everything possible not to fail students, even if they were failing before.

FOX 5 spoke to Scott Murphy, director of the Department of Secondary Curriculum, who sent the directive to teachers.

“The biggest thing right now is just to err on the side of students,” Murphy said. “We really want to hold students harmless in their grades.”

FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts asked if that could send a message that the students don’t have to take distance learning seriously.

“I hope not,” Murphy said. “I think our teachers have been doing an incredible job of reconnecting with their students and making the remote learning experience an engaging one.”

Some Virginia school districts, including Fairfax County, have decided to stop grading completely.

“We decided as a school division that we would not be grading any work that is assigned while schools are closed based on the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) guidance,” reads information provided by FCPS.

Students will only be able to boost their grade from before classes went online.

