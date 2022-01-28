Deputies searching for suspect in attempted child abduction in Stafford County

Deputies and detectives in Stafford County, Virginia are investigating a reported attempted child abduction.

According to the Stafford County Sherriff's Department, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Friday, the suspect grabbed a 9-year-old girl and took her to a vehicle on Basswood Drive in the Embrey Mill neighborhood.

She was able to get out of the car and run away.

The suspect was driving a black Buick Regal and is described as a white male with a light brown goatee wearing a dark jacket.