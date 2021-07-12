Deputies searching for stolen golf carts in St. Mary's County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two stolen Yamaha golf carts, marked with the numbers 12 and one.

The carts went missing from Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland between July 4 and July 6.

Anyone with information about the carts or is aware of potential suspects, you're asked to contact Cpl. Shaun Carberry at 301-475-4200, ext. 78092 or email shaun.carberry@stmarysmd.com.