Deputies find body of missing Fredericksburg man in creek

A missing man’s body was pulled from a creek in Fredericksburg over the weekend, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says.

The body of 22-year-old Darius Appiah was found around 1:50 p.m. in Hazel Run after patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Fire Department, and the Rescue Squad responded to the area while the on-call detective was requested to respond.

Hazel Run is located at the intersection of Blue and Grey Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

Appiah was reported missing by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 25. His next of kin was notified over the weekend.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Fredericksburg Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Appiah, who have remained dedicated to finding him since he went missing.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating his death.

Anyone with information Appiah or what transpired leading up to his disappearance, is asked to contact the police at 540-373-3122 or send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by your tip.