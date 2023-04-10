U.S. Department of Education opening investigation into Loudoun Co. Public Schools

The U.S. Department of Education is opening up an investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools due to concerns about how the school system failed to respond appropriately to reports of sexual assault.

A special grand jury, which was made up of Loudoun County citizens randomly selected to serve as jurors, began an investigation into LCPS in April.

It focused on how LCPS and the Loudoun County School Board responded after a 15-year-old student assaulted a schoolmate at Stone Bridge High School, and then while awaiting trial then allegedly sexually assaulted another teenage girl at Broad Run High School.

In January, a judge found the 15-year-old guilty of sexual battery, abduction and two counts of sodomy in the sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School.

The DOE received a letter in January from the America First Legal Foundation citing concerns with how the school system failed to respond to the sexual assault claims as required by Title IX.

The U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights is opening the complaint for investigation and will investigate whether LCPS failed to respond as required by Title IX to the notice of sexual assault in the systems' high schools.

The grand jury report found school officials mishandled the situation. The Loudoun County School Board voted not to release the findings of an independent investigation back in February.

LCPS released the following statement Monday:

"Loudoun County Public Schools has received a Notification of Complaint from the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, and will duly assist OCR in this process. The staff and administration of LCPS remain committed to making student safety and welfare the Division’s highest priority. As this investigation relates to matters concerning student privacy, we will not comment further at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.