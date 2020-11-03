Democrats retain hold on Virginia’s 7th Congressional district after Spanberger victory over GOP’s Freitas

article

Democrat Abigail Spanberger withstood a powerful challenge from the GOP’s Nick Freitas to hold onto Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Spanberger declared victory as results from Spotsylvania County and Henrico County were finalized.

"Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians. Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities," said Spanberger.

The race was among the region’s most hotly contested. By the first week in October, the closely contested congressional race had spent almost $1.7 million more on political advertisements in Virginia than the presidential campaign.

During a late October debate, Spanberger and Freitas delivered blows in over issues ranging from income inequality to coronavirus relief.

Freitas – a former Green Beret – characterized Spanberger as too radical for Virginia, noting her stance on gun control and support for increasing the minimum wage, according to the Washington Post.

He says the Democrats are chained to a party that’s out of sync with constituents because it pushes “government takeovers” of health care and overly restrictive coronavirus control measures.

The paper noted that Trump won the District – which incorporates parts of Culpeper, Chesterfield, Henrico and Nottoway counties – by 7% in 2016.

Nevertheless, Spanberger – a former CIA agent – won two years later as Democrats swept through the Commonwealth at the state and national levels.

