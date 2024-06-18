Subramanyam, Clancy to battle for Virginia's 10th district seat

The retirement of Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) has opened up a seat in Northern Virginia's 10th district.

While Democrats have held the seat since 2019, Republicans are eying a pickup opportunity.

Republican candidate, attorney, and business executive Mike Clancy has won the Republican nomination, according to the Associated Press.

Wexton's choice, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam, will be his opponent in November after the Virginia Senator beat out 11 other candidates.

The other Democratic candidates include former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, state Sens. Dan Helmer, and Jennifer Boysko, and former Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni.

Republican voters chose Clancy from a field of four candidates.

In the Republican primary, Anderson led Republicans in fundraising as of the latest filing deadline, bringing in $1.1 million.

Loudoun County makes up a majority of the 10th Congressional District, which also includes parts of Prince William County and a sliver of Fairfax County.

Subramanyam is a former policy adviser for the Obama administration who represents parts of Loudoun County.

Wexton announced her retirement after being diagnosed with a debilitating form of Parkinson's called Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy.

The congressional district comprises densely-populated outer Washington, D.C. suburbs in Loudoun County, as well as the independent city of Manassas, and rural Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Wexton’s seat was held for decades by Rep. Frank Wolf, R-Va., from the Reagan Revolution into the Obama era, when moderate Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., a former aide, succeeded him.

In 2018, Wexton defeated Comstock and the district has trended more and more blue ever since.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as D+6, predicting a likely Democratic hold in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOX News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.