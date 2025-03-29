Delta plane, Air Force jet nearly crash at DCA during Arlington National Cemetery flyover: reports

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane nearly crashed midair with a T-38 Air Force jet Friday. This comes just two months after a January collision at Reagan National Airport claimed 67 lives. The FAA continues to investigate the incident.



A Delta Air Lines plane nearly crashed midair with a T-38 Air Force jet Friday night near Reagan Washington National Airport, just months after a January collision near the airport claimed 67 lives.

According to the FAA, a Delta Air Lines Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff at Reagan Washington National Airport around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, March 28, while four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover.

The Delta aircraft received an onboard alert that another aircraft was nearby. Air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "That’s why the flight crew followed procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed."

The FAA will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.