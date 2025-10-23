Water main break causes traffic delays on South Dakota Avenue in DC
WASHINGTON - A water main break in northeast D.C. is causing delays to the morning commute Thursday morning.
The break was reported in the 4700 block of South Dakota Avenue around 7 a.m.
South Dakota Avenue, between Crittenden Street and Sargent Road, is closed to traffic while emergency crews work to fix the damage.
Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.