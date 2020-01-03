Delaware man repeatedly poured chemicals into co-worker’s drink, police say

article

A Delaware man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly poured chemicals into the drink of a female co-worker after she teased him.

On at least one occasion, he used Pine-Sol to corrupt the victim’s drink.

New Castle police charged 50-year-old Curtis Malloy with one count of adulteration, a felony.

Police investigating Malloy for nearly nine months before arresting him.

The victim reported her suspicions on April 10, 2019. She told police she’d had an argument with the co-worker at their workplace in the 300 block of Markus

Court in Newark, noting that she didn’t get along with the suspect.

Police seized a beverage and sent it to a lab in Pennsylvania, which determined that it contained the chemical Isopropyl alcohol, which is consistent with Pine-Sol.

They also reviewed video, which allegedly showed Malloy at the victim’s work station when he should not have been there.

Malloy resigned from his job shortly after the incident.

On Dec. 30, Malloy surrendered to police.

He has since been released on his own recognizance.

