Delaware beachside town removes benches to stop gatherings

Dozens of public benches have been removed from a popular beachside boardwalk in Delaware after town officials said gatherers continued to violate social distancing orders.

The Delaware News Journal reports crews in Rehoboth Beach hauled away the benches on Monday.

A city spokesperson told the newspaper too many people were congregating near them.

The removal comes more than a month after Gov. John Carney ordered beaches to close and announced a statewide stay-at-home order to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

That order is set to expire May 15, but could be extended.

The city says benches won’t be replaced until the order is lifted.

