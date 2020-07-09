Deceased cat gets voter registration application in the mail

It's a presidential election year and there's a big push to get people registered to vote.

Some people are even getting flyers in the mail to register. One Atlanta family says despite what some people think, their family pet won't be going to the polls.

When Ron Tims checked his mail Wednesday he found something addressed to Cody Tims. Cody doesn't get much mail. Cody is a cat. He died 12 years ago. The family keeps his ashes in a green container.

"A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away," said Carol Tims.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

"We have a voter registration application for Cody Tims! How did this happen? It's not reality, he's a cat and he's been dead for a long time," said Carol Tims.

Carol Tims says she understands that in this election year there's a huge push to get people to the polls.

"There's a huge push but if they're trying to register cats, I'm not sure who else they're trying to register. I'm not sure if they're trying to register dogs, mice, snakes," said Tims.

The Secretary of State's Office says the application did not come from their office. They say third party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses. They released a statement saying:

"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud."

The Secretary of State's Office says they're quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn't be allowed to vote since he did not have a license or state ID.

If you're wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls. His owner said he was a DemoCAT.