Debby Tracker: DC forecast cone map, path, live radar, rainfall totals

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are expected to bring heavy downpours, flooding conditions, and possibly isolated tornadoes to the Washington, D.C. region.

Debby first made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida. The system then stalled and dumped heavy amounts of rain over the coastal regions of Georgia, South Carolina, and parts of North Carolina.

The storm made a second landfall in South Carolina early Thursday morning on its way up the East Coast. At least six people have died due to the storm, five of them in traffic accidents or from fallen trees.

Where is Tropical Storm Debby?

Tracking Tropical Storm Debby (FOX Weather)

Where is Debby headed?

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tropical Storm Debby: DC region braces for intense rain, flooding, tornado threats

How much rain will fall?

Tropical Storm Debby Future Rainfall Map

