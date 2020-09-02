Debate to limit firearms continues in Loudoun County

Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors moved forward on a measure to prohibit guns on county property Tuesday.

The Board took up two motions on the measure in part of a business meeting that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday.

The first motion stated that the Board would draft legislation limiting firearms in government buildings and public parks. This motion passed after much debate, Board of Supervisors member Koran Saines told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez.

The second motion was to draft an ordinance to limit firearms at permitted events. This motion failed.

Officials say staff members will draft the ordinance after which it will be presented to the Board at a public hearing for another vote.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been edited. A previous version stated the bill had failed.