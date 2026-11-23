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The Brief Police continue to seek information in fatal shooting of Maryland nurse 2 years later. Investigators said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit investigators.



Two years after the fatal shooting of a Maryland nurse, police continue to ask the public for information to help solve the case.

Investigators said officers responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2024, to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Snow Cap Court in Glen Burnie.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Natasha Renee Harris, was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit investigators at 410-222-4731.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip online at metrocrimestoppers.org.