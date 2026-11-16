Expand / Collapse search

US Park Police officer shoots suspect following pursuit into Prince George's County, officials say

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 16, 2026 5:34 AM EST
Published November 16, 2026 5:34 AM EST
US Park Police officer shoots suspect following pursuit into Prince George's County, officials say
US Park Police officer shoots suspect following pursuit into Prince George's County, officials say

US Park Police officer shoots suspect following pursuit into Prince George's County, officials say

A U.S. Park Police officer shot and wounded a suspect in Prince George's County late Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit that began in northeast Washington, authorities said.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - A U.S. Park Police officer shot and wounded a suspect in Prince George's County late Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit that began in northeast Washington, authorities said.

The Brief

    • Around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Park Police attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle, authorities say.
    • While apprehending the two people inside the vehicle, an officer fired a weapon.
    • Both suspects were taken to local hospitals.

Around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Park Police attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle near Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, officials said.

Police say the driver failed to yield and fled, leading officers on a pursuit into Maryland. Officers ended the chase using a precision immobilization technique near Route 4 and Spaulding Avenue in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George's County, authorities said.

While apprehending the two people inside the vehicle, an officer fired a weapon, striking one suspect, officials said.

Both suspects were taken to local hospitals. The suspect who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second suspect sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The FBI Washington Field Office is investigating.

Image 1 of 5

US Park Police officer shoots suspect following pursuit into Prince George's County, officials say

The Source: Information in this article comes from the US Park Police.

NewsPrince George's CountyMaryland Crime