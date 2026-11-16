A U.S. Park Police officer shot and wounded a suspect in Prince George's County late Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit that began in northeast Washington, authorities said.

The Brief Around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Park Police attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle, authorities say. While apprehending the two people inside the vehicle, an officer fired a weapon. Both suspects were taken to local hospitals.



Around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Park Police attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle near Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, officials said.

Police say the driver failed to yield and fled, leading officers on a pursuit into Maryland. Officers ended the chase using a precision immobilization technique near Route 4 and Spaulding Avenue in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George's County, authorities said.

While apprehending the two people inside the vehicle, an officer fired a weapon, striking one suspect, officials said.

Both suspects were taken to local hospitals. The suspect who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second suspect sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The FBI Washington Field Office is investigating.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ US Park Police officer shoots suspect following pursuit into Prince George's County, officials say