1 dead in highway work zone hit-and-run crash on DC beltway

Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a person in a highway work zone on the D.C. beltway in Silver Spring.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday along the inner loop of Interstate 495 near Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County.

The crash investigation blocked two lanes of the highway and snarled traffic.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Maryland State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.