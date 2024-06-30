Deadly weekend in DC: 4 homicides within 72 hours

It was dangerous weekend in the District with four separate homicides Friday night into Sunday.

The first homicide was at 11 p.m. Friday, two more deaths came Saturday afternoon and a fourth Sunday afternoon.

D.C. police were called to the 600 block of Morton Street in Northwest D.C. on Friday where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Jontae Gilliam, was pronounced dead. No suspect or vehicle description has been given in that case.

Then around 4 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police confirmed a man was shot and killed on the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Dionzae Foote of Oxon Hill, Md.

Police believed the suspect ran into an apartment on the block, and declared a barricade situation in case the suspect was inside somewhere, but discovered that he’d left. Police initially put a vehicle lookout for a silver sedan in that case.

About two hours before that shooting, around 1:30 p.m., homicide detectives responded to the 1800 block of Providence Street, Northeast. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Sturgent Morris. Police are looking for a black pickup truck with two women and one man inside.

FOX 5 was there as homicide detectives and forensics teams started the investigation.

Sunday around 4:20 p.m., MPD received a call regarding a shooting near 7th Street NW and Missouri St NW. A man was shot and killed, police say.

Homicides in D.C. are down 25% over this time last year, but we know summertime usually brings a spike in crimes across the District.

On top of these homicides, there were four shootings across D.C. Saturday.

One was in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The lookout is for a black man in his mid-20s wearing a white t-shirt.

There was another shooting in the 2700 block of R Street, Southeast. The suspect vehicle, a black sedan with four people inside, was last seen going down Texas Avenue, SE.

Another shooting took place in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. There is no suspect description at this time.

Police are also investigating a shooting in the 6100 block of Banks Place, Northeast. Officers are searching for a Black woman, wearing a white hoodie, dark jeans white shoes.

Anyone with any information on any of these cases is encouraged to reach out to D.C. Police.