Deadly Strep Zoo outbreak strikes Prince George's County animal shelter

In Prince George's County, the Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) has recently identified a serious bacterial outbreak, prompting the shelter's closure.

It's called Streptococcus Zooepidemicus, commonly known as Strep Zoo, a contagion primarily affecting dogs and posing severe risks, especially in shelter environments.

What is Strep Zoo?

Strep Zoo, typically found in farm animals, can lead to deadly pneumonia in dogs, especially those with compromised immune systems. The shelter first noticed signs of the illness last week, leading to an immediate response including isolation, testing, and treatment of affected dogs.

This proactive approach, led by Dr. Yusef Abdullah, Dr. Sabrina Owens, and Associate Director David Fisher, was crucial in managing the outbreak.

The facility is currently undergoing rigorous cleaning protocols and remains closed to the public to prevent further spread.

The reopening will depend on a clear 10-day period from the last new symptomatic case.

Fisher expressed relief at the early detection of the illness, emphasizing the critical role it played in controlling the spread and safeguarding the shelter's canine population.

Strep Zoo Symptoms

Strep Zoo symptoms, such as sneezing, nasal discharge, and lethargy, can be mistaken for other illnesses.

ASFAC advises pet owners to seek immediate veterinary care if such signs appear, though they note that the disease primarily affects shelter dogs under stress and with lowered immune systems.

ASFAC stresses the importance of regular veterinary check-ups and vaccinations, including the Canine Influenza shot, in preventing the contraction of this disease.