Deadly Prince George’s County hit-and-run under investigation

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

Pedestrian killed

What we know:

The incident happened near Wheeler Road and Birchtree Lane around 12:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Driver fled scene

Officers found a man unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved did not remain at the crash site.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

