Deadly hit-and-run sparks investigation into DC officer's actions

D.C. police have released body camera footage showing a hit-and-run that led to the death of 25-year-old Alpha Kake, who was struck by a driver while delivering food on a moped.

The video was released after the driver, who fled the scene, failed to stop for a traffic violation, according to investigators.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. on August 31, when an officer noticed a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee driving without headlights near K Street Northwest. Police say the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued at a slow pace, even after the officer activated the car's flashing lights.

As the Jeep turned onto 17 Street Northwest, police say the driver accelerated and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Moments later, the driver ran a red light and struck Kake, who had the right of way at the intersection.

Kake was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained severe head trauma. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Oct. 1.

Alpha Kake’s brother, Osman, spoke exclusively to FOX 5, remembering his sibling as a kind and peaceful person.

"Alpha is a very loving guy. He is somebody that you want to be around at all times. He is very loving, peaceful, does not have any problem anyways," he said.

"It is just mind-blowing. We don't know what to say because when the incident happened, the driver did not stop. We cannot reach him. We don't have any idea. We thought Alpha was going to make it, but unfortunately, he didn't," Osman added.

The Kake family is awaiting the results of a review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is determining whether the officer's actions in following the driver before the crash were justified.

Once the review is complete, the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division will investigate the case. Any unjustified actions could lead to disciplinary measures against the officer involved.

Police are urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.

Check out the surveillance video below: