Deadly crash, downed tree shut down parts of George Washington Memorial Parkway

The Brief A deadly crash has closed portions of the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Police say a tree is also down in the area. Further details have yet to be released.



Road closures in Fairfax County are causing delays for commuters Thursday morning.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police are responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway near Donaldson Run.

The crash has prompted traffic closures at Route 123, along with all northbound lanes of the GWMP at Spout Run.

Police say the accident was caused by a falling tree hitting the moving vehicle.

One person was in the vehicle at the time, and no other vehicle were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not given a timeline on when roads will reopen.