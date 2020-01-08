Deadly crash closed lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County

A deadly two vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the crash was reported around 1 a.m. near Triangle, Virginia.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say one of the vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash and one person was killed. Three others were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.