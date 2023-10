A man is dead after a stabbing Sunday in College Park.

The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Metzerott Road.

Officers say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from a family dispute. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.