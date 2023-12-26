Deadly Christmas day house fire kills 1 person in Fairfax County

Authorities continue to investigate a house fire on Christmas day, where one person died in Centreville.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 1 person dies in Christmas day house fire

In a grainy cellphone video, flames can be seen taking over the back second story window of the townhome on Red River Road in Centreville.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues. Officials say there is no word on whether the unidentified descendant died because of the fire or if they died prior to the fire.

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

