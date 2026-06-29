DEA hearing on marijuana reclassification begins

Federal officials gathered for a pivotal meeting Monday to examine the laws surrounding marijuana and whether it should be reclassified under federal drug policy.

The hearing is taking place at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters, where officials are weighing whether to move marijuana from a Schedule I controlled substance to Schedule III.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports the decision could affect what doctors are able to prescribe and could open new business opportunities, including access to banking services previously unavailable to many in the industry.

The DEA uses drug schedules to determine a substance’s potential for abuse, addiction and medical use.

Despite recent changes under the Trump administration, marijuana remains illegal for recreational use at the federal level because it is still classified as Schedule I — the same category as heroin and LSD.

Reclassifying marijuana as Schedule III would define it as having a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence. The president accelerated the review process with an executive order in December.

The session will include expert testimony and a detailed review of the evidence. The proceeding is not expected to extend beyond July 15.