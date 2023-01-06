DC's Ticket Alert System now available to all District residents

All D.C. residents can now enroll in the District's Ticket Alert System which provides drivers with near real-time notification of ticket-related activity.

Previously, drivers had to already have a ticket on record before enrolling in TAS. Non-residents are still required to have received at least one ticket within the past 18 months to enroll in TAS.

"DC DMV has worked hard to streamline the TAS enrollment process and make it as user-friendly as possible," said DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. "Now DC residents can enroll in TAS without having a ticket on record and have access to a variety of ticket-related information."

Enrollment in TAS is free and the online service provides users with notification of ticket-related activity on up to four vehicles and a single driver license.

Once a driver has enrolled, they may log in to their account to check the status of tickets. Additionally, users may elect to receive notifications via text and/or email when any of the following occur:

A ticket is issued to a vehicle

A ticket payment is applied

Before a late penalty is applied to a ticket

Before the deadline to adjudicate a ticket expires

A decision is made on an adjudicated ticket

A ticketed vehicle becomes boot eligible

Before a ticket is assigned to collections

Updates on DC DMV programs and announcements

With a TAS account, users are also able to log on and view all images associated with a ticket and all information contained in the ticket history file, such as hearing requests and outcomes, payments, appeals and past correspondence. Users may also access links to complete ticket payments and schedule hearings online.

Additional information on TAS enrollment is available here.