DC's spray parks to open early this summer

Some of D.C.'s spray parks will open early on May 15 as temperatures start to rise.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that spray parks located in all eight wards will open early this year on Monday, May 15. The rest of the District's spray parks will open on May 27.

Registration for DPR's summer programming will begin on May 16 for aquatics programs and May 17 for all other programs.

"We are committed to providing ways, especially for our young people, to enjoy the best of DC by providing resources and programming that helps keeps them safe and engaged. Summer is just around the corner, and we hope families will take advantage of all the great summer programming available at our recreation centers, our schools, and through our community-based organizations," said Bowser.

The following spray parks will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Monday, May 15: