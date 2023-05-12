DC's spray parks to open early this summer
WASHINGTON - Some of D.C.'s spray parks will open early on May 15 as temperatures start to rise.
Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that spray parks located in all eight wards will open early this year on Monday, May 15. The rest of the District's spray parks will open on May 27.
Registration for DPR's summer programming will begin on May 16 for aquatics programs and May 17 for all other programs.
"We are committed to providing ways, especially for our young people, to enjoy the best of DC by providing resources and programming that helps keeps them safe and engaged. Summer is just around the corner, and we hope families will take advantage of all the great summer programming available at our recreation centers, our schools, and through our community-based organizations," said Bowser.
The following spray parks will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Monday, May 15:
- Columbia Heights CC Spray Park (1480 Girard St NW)
- Harrison Spray Park (1330 V Street, NW)
- Park at LeDroit Spray Park (319 Oakdale Place, NW)
- Kennedy Spray Park (1401 7th Street, NW)
- Chevy Chase Rec Spray Park (5500 41st Street, NW)
- Guy Mason Spray Park (3600 Calvert Street, NW)
- Macomb Spray Park (3409 Macomb Street, NW)
- Lafayette-Pointer Spray Park (5900 33rd Street, NW)
- Petworth Spray Park (801 Taylor Street, NW)
- Edgewood Spray Park (301 Franklin Street, NE)
- Turkey Thicket Spray Park (1100 Michigan Avenue, NE)
- Watkins Spray Park (420 12th St SE)
- Fort Davis Spray Park (1400 41st Street, SE)
- Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue (Division & Foote Streets SE)
- Marvin Gaye Spray Park (15 61st Street, NE)
- Fort Greble Rec Center (Martin Luther King Jr Ave & Elmira St SW)