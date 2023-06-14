Are you tired of rats rummaging through your trash?

Are those pests driving customers away from your restaurant?

Well, D.C. Health is kicking off its two-day Rodent Control Academy this week.

As the number of sightings increases, residents and business owners will hear updates from experts on rodent control efforts throughout the city.

The event is hosted by urban rodentologist Dr. Bobby Corrigan of RMC Pest Management Consulting. It takes place at George Washington University on Wednesday and Thursday and is free for those who register.

"A rat, for example, is not an animal we want close to us," Dr. Corrigan said. "It decreases our quality of life, and increases our potential for disease transmission and damage to electrical wiring."

Participants will be able to meet agency directors and representatives from D.C. Health, D.C. Department of Public Works, D.C. Department of Buildings, and the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment.

Scientists believe the uptick in rodent numbers is mainly due to the pandemic. Residents are ordering food at a higher rate than before, which increases garbage pile-ups at home for the rats to eat.

For more tips on how to deal with rats visit D.C. Health's Rodent and Vector Control Division here.