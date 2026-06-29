DC's heat dome will bring potentially record-breaking heat for days

The Brief A heat dome is threatening to bring record temperatures to the DMV this week. The real heat will start on Wednesday, topping out at around 100 degrees.



As the heat dome begins to take shape over the next few days, temperature records are at risk of being broken nearly every single day.

Timeline:

The first day of high heat comes on Wednesday when we see the thermometer top out at 100. While this day will not be breaking the daily record, it sets the stage for the rest of the week and the high heat we continue to see.

The best chances to see record-breaking heat will be from July 2 to July 4. On July 2 and July 3, we're expected to see highs of 104 degrees each day. This would easily blow out the daily records of 101 degrees. July 4 is not expected to be as hot: temperatures are only expected to get to 102 degrees, breaking the high of 100.

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On July 5, we'll only return to the upper 90s, as the heat dome begins to break down some, and will not threaten the daily high record.

Why you should care:

With all of this potentially record-breaking heat on the way, it's important to remember the signs of heat illness and what to do if you or someone you know encounters them.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include excessive sweating, muscle cramping, and feeling faint or dizzy to name a few. You should drink water, get to a cooler place, and find a way to help cool down your body.

Heat stroke symptoms include no sweating, rapid/strong pulse, and even unconsciousness. This requires immediate medical attention and 911 should be called.

This will be important to remember as we continue closer to the holiday weekend, especially for children and the elderly, who tend to deal with the heat worse.