Bowser names Dr. Kim Jackson interim chancellor of DCPS

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The Brief Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser named Dr. Kim Jackson the interim chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. Jackson has worked with DCPS since 2012, and was Principal of the Year in 2015 while leading Seaton Elementary School. Current DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee's last day is Friday, June 19.



D.C. Public Schools will have a new leader starting next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday.

DCPS' new interim chancellor

What we know:

Dr. Kim Jackson will serve as interim chancellor of DCPS, after current Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee steps down later this week.

According to Bowser, Jackson has worked for DCPS since 2012, including as principal of Seaton Elementary School — where she was awarded Principal of the Year in 2015 — and most recently as DCPS' CHief of Elementary Schools.

What they're saying:

In her announcement, Bowser said that she and the district "are proud to have another lifelong educator at the helm of DCPS."

"She has helped lead and implement programming in our schools that accelerated student learning and made DCPS number one in the nation for academic recovery," Bowser said. "And she understands what it takes to earn and keep the trust of families and build strong school communities in all eight wards."

RELATED: DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee stepping down to accept CEO position

Jackson called the appointment "an honor," calling DCPS "a district that has shaped my career both as an educator and a leader."

"Having served DCPS as a principal, instructional superintendent, and Chief of Schools, I know firsthand the talent and dedication of our students, staff and school communities," Jackson said. "I look forward to building on our progress as we continue working together to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive."

Dr. Lewis Ferebee stepping down

DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, front, and Mayor Muriel Bowser. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Jackson will take over for current DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee. Last month, Ferebee announced he was stepping down after eight years to accept a position as CEO of an educational nonprofit.

First appointed in 2018, Ferebee is the longest-serving chancellor in district history. His last day will be on Friday, June 19.