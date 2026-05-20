Ferebee to leave DC Public Schools for EdReports CEO role

Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee is stepping down as leader of D.C. Public Schools to become the next chief executive officer of EdReports, a nonprofit that reviews instructional materials.

Standing alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser at a Wednesday press conference, Ferebee called his tenure an "amazing journey" and described Bowser as "the best boss that I could have asked for."

His departure becomes effective in June.

Ferebee released the following statement:

Dear Team,

It is hard to put into words what it has meant to serve as Chancellor of DC Public Schools (DCPS).

For more than seven years, I have had the responsibility to lead this work, and to do it alongside an amazing group of educators, staff, and leaders across the district. Throughout classrooms, schools, and Central Services, we have moved DCPS forward and stayed focused on what matters most—our students.

My final day as Chancellor will be June 19. When I joined DCPS, Juneteenth was not yet a federal holiday. What began as a local observance is now recognized across the country. That kind of change takes people who stay committed over time, which is also true here.

Together, we worked through one of the most challenging periods in public education. We were among the first districts to reopen so students could return to learning in community. Today, we can say that DCPS has recovered from the pandemic and is building from a position of strength.

DC now ranks first in the nation for education recovery in both math and reading, and we are recognized as the fastest improving urban school district in the country. That did not happen by chance or circumstance. We have changed the trajectory for our students and delivered results that speak for themselves.

Our enrollment grew to more than 52,000 students, the highest level in decades, with more families choosing DCPS.

Our graduation rate reached 78 percent, a record high, up from 65 percent when I joined DCPS. More students are graduating prepared for what's next, finding their paths in college and career.

We secured the largest philanthropic investment in DCPS history to redesign our high schools. A few years later, we did it again with another major gift to accelerate math learning. We have expanded dual enrollment opportunities, retained over 95% of our effective and highly effective educators, and delivered the highest math gains on record in the history of our state assessments.

And while these achievements matter, they are only part of the story.

Serving as the longest-tenured Chancellor in DCPS history is an honor I will carry with me. I leave on a high note, proud of what we have accomplished together. DCPS is stronger today than when I arrived because of the systems and strategies that we have put in place to sustain the momentum.

I know what this district is capable of, and I will always believe in what you do for our city and its students. Thank you.

In partnership,

Lewis D. Ferebee, Ed.D.

Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee