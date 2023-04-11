The chancellor of D.C. Public Schools is responding to claims from an Alabama lawmaker that schools in the District are "inmate factories."

Dr. Lewis Ferebee says more DCPS students are being competitive in terms of admissions and getting into the workforce.

"We have some of the most brilliant minds, committed educators, dedicated staff, and we have more students prepared for college and careers than we've had in recent years," Dr. Ferebee said on FOX 5's "DMV Zone" Tuesday.

D.C.'s school lottery applications have seen an increase compared to 2022. The uptick follows the city's 15-year high in enrollment last fall.

During a Congressional oversight hearing at the end of March, House Rep. Gary Palmer said D.C. schools are "not only drop-out factories," they're "inmate factories."

"I’m not saying all of them are. I said you have some crappy schools," Palmer clarified.

Capital City Public Charter Schools clapped back on Twitter when they caught wind of the comment.

"Who was that man from AL that said D.C. schools are inmate factories? Well, happy to report that two of our Class of 2023 ‘inmates’ were just accepted to Harvard and UC Berkeley," the school district tweeted.

Palmer brought up D.C. schools while he and other House Republicans grilled government officials from the District over crime.

Congress has increased pressure on D.C to stop violent crime, especially after a Senate staffer was stabbed and a Congresswoman was attacked inside her apartment building last month.