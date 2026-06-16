DCA to suspend flights July 3–4 for America 250, with summer disruptions

The Brief Major flight disruptions are expected this summer at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as the airport prepares for temporary airspace shutdowns tied to America 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C. Officials said scheduled flyovers, fireworks displays and aerial demonstrations will require coordinated runway and airspace closures on multiple dates between late June and August. The most significant impacts are expected around Independence Day.



Major flight disruptions are expected this summer at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) as the airport prepares for temporary airspace shutdowns tied to America 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

Officials said a series of scheduled flyovers, fireworks displays and aerial demonstrations will require coordinated runway and airspace closures on multiple dates between late June and August, with the most significant impacts expected around Independence Day.

Downtown DC celebrations will temporarily close DCA runways

What we know:

Ticketed passengers traveling through Reagan National Airport this summer are advised to monitor their flight status closely due to potential schedule changes during America 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Events throughout the summer—including flyovers, fireworks and parachute jumps—may periodically impact airport operations, according to airport officials.

Planned event dates include:

June 24–25: Great American State Fair opening

June 28: Military Appreciation Day

July 3–4: Independence Day rehearsals and celebration

July 10: Great American State Fair closeout flyover and parachute jump

August 22–23: Grand Prix near the National Mall

Operational impacts are expected on July 3 and 4, including a several-hour pause in flights during the early afternoon on July 3 and no flights scheduled after noon on July 4. Reduced terminal operations will continue until service resumes on July 5, per the WMAA.

Officials said Tuesday that schedule adjustments may occur as airlines respond to planned airspace restrictions, or due to temporary air traffic control holds and weather-related conditions.

Guidance for airport passengers

What you can do:

Passengers should confirm flight times with their airline and continue monitoring for updates, as schedules may change as events and operations are finalized, according to the WMAA.

Passenger impacts are expected to vary throughout the summer as additional events—including military observances and public festivals—may trigger intermittent airspace holds, though most disruptions are expected to be short-lived.

Travelers are encouraged to stay in contact with airlines as operational needs and weather conditions may affect schedules.