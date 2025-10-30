DCA ground delays average 90 minutes due to 'staffing' as government shutdown drags on

A ground stop at Reagan National Airport has been canceled on Thursday afternoon, but ground delays are averaging 90 minutes due to "staffing," per the FAA.

What we know:

A ground delay is in place for Thursday afternoon. Delays are averaging 90 minutes, with a maximum delay of 296 minutes – or nearly five hours.

Big picture view:

Earlier this month, the FAA confirmed it was facing nationwide air traffic disruptions as staffing shortages hit several major control centers, including Chicago, Nashville, Houston and Las Vegas.