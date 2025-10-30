DCA ground delays average 90 minutes due to 'staffing' as government shutdown drags on
WASHINGTON - A ground stop at Reagan National Airport has been canceled on Thursday afternoon, but ground delays are averaging 90 minutes due to "staffing," per the FAA.
What we know:
A ground delay is in place for Thursday afternoon. Delays are averaging 90 minutes, with a maximum delay of 296 minutes – or nearly five hours.
Big picture view:
Earlier this month, the FAA confirmed it was facing nationwide air traffic disruptions as staffing shortages hit several major control centers, including Chicago, Nashville, Houston and Las Vegas.
Officials said the understaffing coincided with the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its 30th day.