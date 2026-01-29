DCA deadly plane crash: Nation, DMV mark 1 year since midair collision over the Potomac

It was a quiet morning at Reagan National Airport on Thursday. No ceremonies or formal tributes, just a somber pause to remember the 67 lives lost one year ago.

There were no survivors when an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with American Eagle Flight 5342 as the jet made its final approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National. Both aircraft plunged into the icy Potomac River.

In the months after the crash, the FAA reduced hourly arrivals at Reagan National by 6%, a cut that has since been pulled back to 3% as control tower staffing improved. Most helicopter flights near the airport have been halted, and the route the Black Hawk used that night has been permanently closed.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said the crash had no single cause, pointing instead to a series of failures and ignored warnings.

"We should be angry. This was 100% preventable," Homendy said. "We’ve issued recommendations in the past that were applicable to use. We have talked about seeing and avoid for well over five decades. It’s shameful. I don’t want to be here years from now looking at other families that had to suffer such devastating loss."

The NTSB has issued dozens of new safety recommendations aimed at improving training, staffing and safety culture within both the FAA and the Army.

Some victims’ families have filed lawsuits against the airline, the FAA and the U.S. Army. Their attorneys argued the collision was predictable and preventable, accusing the government and airline of negligence.

At a remembrance vigil Wednesday night, first responders were honored with medals for their bravery and dedication. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also attended, noting that a bill requiring advanced locator systems is nearing completion.