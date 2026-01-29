Expand / Collapse search

DCA deadly plane crash: Nation, DMV mark 1 year since midair collision over the Potomac

By
Updated  January 29, 2026 8:36am EST
News
FOX 5 DC
DCA deadly plane crash: 1 year later

DCA deadly plane crash: 1 year later

It was a quiet morning at Reagan National Airport on Thursday. No ceremonies or formal tributes, just a somber pause to remember the 67 lives lost one year ago.

WASHINGTON - It was a quiet morning at Reagan National Airport on Thursday. No ceremonies or formal tributes, just a somber pause to remember the 67 lives lost one year ago.

There were no survivors when an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with American Eagle Flight 5342 as the jet made its final approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National. Both aircraft plunged into the icy Potomac River.

In the months after the crash, the FAA reduced hourly arrivals at Reagan National by 6%, a cut that has since been pulled back to 3% as control tower staffing improved. Most helicopter flights near the airport have been halted, and the route the Black Hawk used that night has been permanently closed.

READ MORE: DCA crash anniversary: families honor 67 victims at DC vigil

Nation, DMV marks 1 year since deadly midair crash | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Nation, DMV marks 1 year since deadly midair crash | FOX 5 AT 6AM

The DMV and the nation are marking one year since a deadly midair crash over the Potomac River. 

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said the crash had no single cause, pointing instead to a series of failures and ignored warnings.

"We should be angry. This was 100% preventable," Homendy said. "We’ve issued recommendations in the past that were applicable to use. We have talked about seeing and avoid for well over five decades. It’s shameful. I don’t want to be here years from now looking at other families that had to suffer such devastating loss."

READ MORE: NTSB prepares final hearing on deadly DCA plane crash one year later

The NTSB has issued dozens of new safety recommendations aimed at improving training, staffing and safety culture within both the FAA and the Army.

DCA crash anniversary: families honor 67 victims at DC vigil

DCA crash anniversary: families honor 67 victims at DC vigil

Families from across the country are coming together at Constitution Hall to honor the 67 lives lost in the mid-air collision near DCA, marking one year since the crash. FOX 5 D.C.'s Shirin Rajaee has the story. 

Some victims’ families have filed lawsuits against the airline, the FAA and the U.S. Army. Their attorneys argued the collision was predictable and preventable, accusing the government and airline of negligence.

At a remembrance vigil Wednesday night, first responders were honored with medals for their bravery and dedication. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also attended, noting that a bill requiring advanced locator systems is nearing completion.

One year later: Remembering the DCA plane crash

One year later: Remembering the DCA plane crash

It's been almost one year since the tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter claimed the lives of 67 people. Tonight, FOX 5 looks back on the tragic incident and remembers the victims. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.  

NewsWashington, D.C.VirginiaDC Plane Crash InvestigationTop Stories