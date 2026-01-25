Normal operations expected to resume Monday after DCA cancels all flights Sunday

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Southwest Airlines planes at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. A massive winter storm reached the US Atlantic Coast on Sunday, bringing heavy snow and ice, straining power grids and grounding thousands of flights at levels not seen since the pandemic. Photographer: Luke Johnson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Brief Reagan National Airport canceled all flights on Sunday due to the winter storm. Officials say operations are expected to return to normal on Monday. DCA officials say travelers need to check with their airlines to confirm or rebook flights.



All flights at Reagan National Airport were cancelled due to the winter snowstorm on Sunday.

What we know:

The snow began around midnight at DCA, and since then, the area has picked up nearly six inches of snow.

The airport says the snow team is actively clearing snow from the airfield but the precautionary cancellations were made as conditions are expected to remain treacherous for much of the day.

What to do:

DCA officials say travelers need to check with their airlines to confirm or rebook flights.

During inclement weather events, most airlines waive change fees.

Looking ahead:

As of now, DCA officials say airport terminals will be open.

Airlines are expected to resume flights early in the day.

Metrorail customers should expect a 6 a.m. system opening time instead of 5 a.m.