DC WorldPride Parade and Block Party Road closures: What you need to know

D.C. police have issued a traffic advisory for the city's WorldPride Parade and Block Party scheduled for this weekend.

The event will take place in the District's Dupont Circle neighborhood along 17th Street and will feature food and various activities in celebration of Pride.

Parking restrictions and street closures will take place in the District on June 6th and 7th. The parade will follow a route from 15th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW. The block party will take place on 17th Street NW.

Drivers can use U Street NW, Massachusetts Avenue NW, Independence Avenue SW, 17th Street NW, and the 3rd Street Tunnel. Officials say 14th Street NW will be blocked between U Street NW and Independence Avenue SW during the parade. Residents will still be able to access their homes with officer assistance.

Drivers can expect intermittent closures and delays downtown, including areas like City Center, Chinatown, and Capital One Arena.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:

• 17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

• R Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

• Corcoran Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Corcoran Street, NW

• Q Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

• Church Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Church Street, NW

• P Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of P Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

• New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

• H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

• G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

• Constitution Avenue from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

• 17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

• 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

• 15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

• 14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• 13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 6, 2025, from approximately 4:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:

• 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• Corcoran Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 16th Street, NW

• Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

• Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• 15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

• O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

• P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

• Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

• N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

• Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW

• Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

• M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

• I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

• H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

• New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

• G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

• E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW

• D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

• Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

• 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• 14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

• 12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown

• 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW

• 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

