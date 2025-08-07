DC woman targeted in $640K gold fraud scam; 2 arrested and face charges

D.C. police have arrested two California residents accused of scamming a local woman out of more than $640,000 through a scheme involving wire transfers and purchases of gold bars and coins.

Amruth Vaka, 27, and Saloni Shaikh, 28, both of Stockton, were taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree fraud.

Gold scam arrest

According to investigators, the victim first contacted police in June after her computer crashed, and a pop-up message directed her to call a fake customer service number. The number allegedly connected her to the suspects, who then convinced her to make a series of wire transfers and buy gold beginning in February.

Detectives say Vaka and Shaikh were arrested after they attempted to exchange what they believed to be $200,000 worth of gold.

Additional victims possible

Police are working to determine whether the suspects are linked to other cases. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted in a similar scam is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

