DC woman targeted in $640K gold fraud scam; 2 arrested and face charges

By
Updated  August 7, 2025 8:00am EDT
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have arrested two California residents accused of scamming a local woman out of more than $640,000 through a scheme involving wire transfers and purchases of gold bars and coins.

The Brief

    • Two from California charged in $640K D.C. gold scam.
    • Victim tricked by fake tech support pop-up.
    • Alleged suspects caught during $200K gold exchange.

Amruth Vaka, 27, and Saloni Shaikh, 28, both of Stockton, were taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree fraud.

Gold scam arrest

According to investigators, the victim first contacted police in June after her computer crashed, and a pop-up message directed her to call a fake customer service number. The number allegedly connected her to the suspects, who then convinced her to make a series of wire transfers and buy gold beginning in February.

Detectives say Vaka and Shaikh were arrested after they attempted to exchange what they believed to be $200,000 worth of gold.

Additional victims possible

Police are working to determine whether the suspects are linked to other cases. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted in a similar scam is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department. 

