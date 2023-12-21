DC woman murdered in brutal hatchet attack, police say

D.C. police are searching for suspects after a woman was brutally attacked and killed with a hatchet.

Authorities say the gruesome murder happened inside a residence in the 1200 block of 11th Street around 2:50 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a call for a domestic disturbance and found 31-year-old Reyna Garcia-Lopez suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations throughout her body. She was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. She later died at the scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Detectives believe a hatchet or small ax was used in the attack.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.