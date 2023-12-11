DC woman charged with stabbing 71-year-old man to death, police say

A woman has been arrested and charged after she stabbed a 71-year-old man to death, D.C. police say.

Police say around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds in the 900 block of 5th Street, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Linda Archie got into an argument with the victim, later identified as Charmaine Smith, near the Arthur Capper Senior Center and Family Matters of Greater Washington building.

Police say Archie pulled out a knife and stabbed Smith multiple times in the upper and lower body.

Smith was transported to a local hospital for treatment but on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Archie was arrested immediately after the stabbing and charged with assault with intent to kill (knife).

Detectives are now working with the United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges.