Motorcyclist critically injured in Richmond Highway crash in Fairfax County

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The Brief Fairfax County police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Groveton. Police said the adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Southbound Richmond Highway is closed at Memorial Street while detectives investigate.



A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, police said.

What we know:

Fairfax County police said officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at Richmond Highway and Memorial Street in Groveton.

The adult male motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

Road closure

Southbound Richmond Highway is closed at Memorial Street while Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives respond and investigate.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

Investigation underway

Police have not released additional details about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.