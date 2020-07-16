DC Wharf’s Captain White owner killed in car crash

The owner of a prominent vendor in D.C.’s Wharf area was killed in a car crash on Tuesday, according to Captain White’s Facebook page.

According to the company’s website, the family business has been operating in the metro D.C. area for generations.

The post on the company Facebook page described Billy Ray White as “our Captain, our leader, a Husband, a Father, mentor, the hardest most dedicated, passionate, loving man.

Billy Ray operated the Wharf location alongside his brother, Sunny.

“He will forever and always be in our hearts and minds. Every day when we come to work he is everywhere and in every detail. He truly loved every customer he ever waited on or had the pleasure of meeting. He will never be forgotten and always will be missed,” the post said.

