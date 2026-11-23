The Brief Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed a consumer protection lawsuit on Monday, Nov. 23, against SpaceX and its subsidiaries X Corp. and xAI, seeking restitution, disgorgement of profits and civil penalties of up to $2,500 per willful violation. The 54-page complaint alleges founder Elon Musk pushed staff to loosen guardrails and promoted a "spicy mode" on Grok that turned ordinary photos into non-consensual sexualized images and child sexual abuse material, affecting roughly 6.4 million X accounts and nearly 1 million Grok app downloads in Virginia. State investigators testing Grok shortly before filing found the tool still generates non-consensual sexualized images of real people — and actively coaches users on how to reword prompts to bypass its own content filters.



Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed a lawsuit against SpaceX on Monday, Nov. 23, alleging the company and its subsidiaries knowingly allowed the artificial intelligence tool Grok to generate and circulate non-consensual sexualized images and child sexual abuse material on X while misleading users about platform safety.

The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond, was brought in collaboration with Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, who filed a parallel action in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

What we know:

According to the complaint, Virginia is seeking a court injunction, restitution for consumers, disgorgement of profits and civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each willful violation of state consumer protection laws, plus up to $1,000 per violation in investigative costs.

The filing ties the alleged harm directly to Virginia consumers, noting that as of October 2026, roughly 6.4 million X accounts had an inferred or self-reported location in Virginia, and devices with Virginia IP addresses downloaded the standalone Grok app 986,624 times between January 2025 and September 2026. Prosecutors argue that both paying subscribers and free users — whose personal data is collected for targeted advertising and AI model training — were misled by the companies' written promises of "zero tolerance" for child exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

Before filing suit, the Attorney General's Office notified the companies of the alleged violations, according to the complaint. Company representatives appeared before state officials but failed to show no violations occurred and declined to sign an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance.

What The Complaint Says:

Prosecutors allege that as xAI trailed rivals in market share in 2025, Musk personally pressed staffers to loosen content restrictions on Grok's image- and video-generation tool, Grok Imagine, and rolled out a preset "spicy mode" designed to produce nudity. As an example of how easily users could manipulate photos on X, the filing includes a screenshot of Musk himself tagging @grok on Jan. 1 to alter an image so that it depicted him wearing a bikini.

The complaint also alleges:

Stripped-down safety teams: Prior to Grok Imagine's launch, xAI's safety team reportedly consisted of just two or three people — a fraction of the staff at competing AI labs — and X laid off roughly half of the engineering team working on trust-and-safety issues in November 2025.

Millions of explicit images: The complaint cites a Center for Countering Digital Harm study estimating that between Dec. 29, 2025, and Jan. 8, 2026, Grok generated and posted roughly 3 million sexualized images on X — including about 23,000 depicting children, or one every 41 seconds. Nearly 30% of the flagged images of children remained publicly accessible on X a week or more later.

Profitable paywall: When public backlash erupted in early January 2026, X restricted image editing on the social platform to paying subscribers — a move that boosted X's mobile in-app purchase revenue by 18% in a single day — while leaving the standalone Grok app and website free to generate even more graphic content, the filing states.

Inactionable child exploitation reports: Between September and December 2025, xAI submitted more than 135,000 reports of suspected online child exploitation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), but more than 90% were initially unusable by law enforcement because xAI withheld basic user and location data until NCMEC intervened.

Grok still coaches users around filters: State investigators using a test account shortly before Monday's filing found that Grok still alters ordinary photos of real people into sexualized images without asking whether the subject consented. When a request was blocked, Grok explained which words triggered its filters and wrote alternative prompts for the investigator to successfully generate the image.

What they're saying:

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the companies prioritized user growth and engagement over basic consumer safety.

"This lawsuit is about seeking justice for the millions of Virginians who maintain accounts on X and were misled by the company’s false reassurances that their data and images would be safe on the platform," Jones said in a statement. "When xAI allowed Grok’s creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it. Today’s filings are the first step towards holding this company accountable."

Jones added that companies cannot bypass safety laws under the banner of technology development.

"Companies that deploy powerful tools don’t get to ignore consumer safety and call it innovation," Jones said. "The law applies to everyone, and this office will hold big tech accountable when they break the law."

Attorney Lindsey McKay told FOX 5 that the civil action could lead to financial penalties flowing into Virginia's treasury – and trigger a wave of similar litigation nationwide.

"This is a civil suit – there might be a settlement or money damages paid into the treasury of Virginia," McKay said. "I'm even surprised that they had a mode called 'spicy mode,' and 'spicy mode' is the mode in which these images were created and posted publicly. And I think if this is successful, we'll see many states follow."

In public posts cited in the complaint, Musk defended Grok's moderation in January 2026, writing, "I [am] not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero," and stating that when "adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected... we fix the bug immediately."

What we don't know:

SpaceX, X and xAI have not yet publicly responded to the lawsuits filed Monday, and the Richmond Circuit Court has not yet scheduled an initial hearing date.