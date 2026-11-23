The Brief First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on Monday, Nov. 23, at noon on the White House North Drive. This year's tree – an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin – was brought in to be displayed in the White House Blue Room for the holiday season. U.S. Army veteran and FedEx Freight driver Chuck Jensen transported the tree to Washington, marking the fourth time the Chapman family's farm has supplied the White House tree.



First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on Monday, Nov. 23, continuing a longstanding holiday tradition at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

'Tis The Season:

According to the Office of the First Lady, the delivery took place at noon on Monday along the White House's North Drive.

This year's tree – an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin – was transported to Washington by Chuck Jensen, a 10-year U.S. Army veteran and FedEx Freight professional driver.

Once inside the executive mansion, the tree was placed on display in the White House Blue Room for the 2026 holiday season.

The backstory:

White House officials selected the tree on Sept. 21, 2026, after Silent Night Evergreens won the National Christmas Tree Association's National Tree contest with a balsam fir.

Monday's delivery marked the fourth time the Wisconsin farm has provided the official White House Christmas Tree, having previously supplied trees in 1998, 2003 and 2017.