DC weather: Rain moves out, sunshine returns Thursday
WASHINGTON - The low-pressure system that brought rain over the past few days is moving out, making way for sunshine across the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday.
Morning fog clears
Early risers may encounter fog, light drizzle, and reduced visibility on the roads.
By mid-to-late morning, damp conditions will clear, giving way to sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s.
Sunny skies and warm weather continue Friday before cooling into the 70s for the weekend.
Weekend turns cooler
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Saturday looks fantastic, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will reach the mid-70s as a chance of showers returns.
Cooler temperatures arrive on
Monday to mark the start of fall, with additional shower chances by midweek.
