DC weather: Rain moves out, sunshine returns Thursday

The Brief Sunshine returns Thursday after days of rain, with highs in the low 80s. Morning fog and drizzle may reduce visibility for early commuters. Weekend brings cooler temps in the 70s, with showers possible by Sunday and midweek.



The low-pressure system that brought rain over the past few days is moving out, making way for sunshine across the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday.

Morning fog clears

Early risers may encounter fog, light drizzle, and reduced visibility on the roads.

By mid-to-late morning, damp conditions will clear, giving way to sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

Sunny skies and warm weather continue Friday before cooling into the 70s for the weekend.

Weekend turns cooler

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Saturday looks fantastic, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will reach the mid-70s as a chance of showers returns.

Cooler temperatures arrive on

Monday to mark the start of fall, with additional shower chances by midweek.